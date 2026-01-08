Cotton University centre bags India-Japan Science fellowship

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research (C4R) at Cotton University (CU) has secured a significant international recognition after being selected for the India–Japan Circulation of Talented Youths in Science Fellowship (LOTUS Programme) 2025, awarded by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The selection places Cotton University among a limited group of institutions chosen globally under the prestigious bilateral programme, which operates within Japan’s Sakura Science framework. The LOTUS initiative aims to strengthen scientific cooperation between India and Japan by facilitating the mobility of promising young researchers.

Under the fellowship, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers associated with the Centre will undertake collaborative research assignments in leading Japanese universities and laboratories for up to one year. The programme provides comprehensive support for living expenses and research activities, encouraging joint work in priority areas such as climate and environmental sciences, energy systems, advanced materials, and emerging technologies.

Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, described the achievement as a milestone for the institution, stating that the fellowship underscores the university’s commitment to high-quality research and meaningful global engagement. He noted that international collaborations of this nature are crucial for addressing complex global challenges such as climate change.

Also Read: NIRI9 Film Festival to Showcase 19 Global Films in Hyderabad