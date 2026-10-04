Guwahati: 455 fake ‘Butterfly’ LPG hoses seized in Fancy Bazar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A large quantity of counterfeit LPG hoses was seized during a joint operation by government authorities and police from the HB Road area of Fancy Bazar here on Saturday. As many as 455 units of fake ‘Butterfly’ LPG hoses were seized from Bashiruddin Store, located on HB Road near the Masjid, at around 1 pm to 1.30 pm, officials said.

The seized products were subsequently taken to the Fancy Bazar Police Outpost for further action. An official at the regional office of Intellectual Property Investigation under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told The Sentinel that the products were counterfeit. “These fake products bring disrepute to the brand image of the original company and incur losses to the government exchequer,” the official said. The seizure was carried out following the identification of the counterfeit LPG hoses being stored at the shop, the official said. Police officials in Guwahati also confirmed the seizure.

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