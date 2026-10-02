LPG Distribution Chaos in Margherita Deepens as Consumer Handbooks Discarded

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The LPG distribution controversy in Margherita took another turn on Thursday when an employee of M/S Margherita Gas Agency allegedly threw a large stock of consumer handbooks onto the ground in front of the agency premises as aggrieved customers waited for service.

The employee, identified as Tarun, was reportedly engaged in loading and unloading operations when the incident occurred. According to people present, the handbooks had been collected for distribution to consumers along with LPG cylinders. Instead, Tarun allegedly threw the books on the ground and left the premises without attending to the waiting consumers.

The incident has added to growing concerns among consumers over the agency's LPG distribution system.

A handwritten notice displayed at the premises and dated September 30 further fuelled the controversy. It read, "No Godown Delivery Order - C.D.C. (Margherita)." The circumstances behind the notice and the authority under which it was issued could not be independently established.

The issue has also caused concern among residents living near the agency's godown. One resident alleged that repeated gatherings and commotion outside the outlet had disturbed the peace of the locality.

The resident further claimed that the godown had been constructed on land belonging to Ram Mandir. The allegation could not be independently verified and requires confirmation from the concerned land and administrative authorities.

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