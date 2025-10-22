Guwahati: 5-year-old girl found dead in cardboard box

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A severe uproar occurred in Guwahati after the body of a nearly five-year-old girl was discovered near 6 No Colony, Pandu in Saraighat, under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari police station. Locals spotted the child inside a cardboard box in an open area near the Brahmaputra River, prompting immediate concern and chaos in the neighbourhood.

The Jalukbari police responded swiftly, recovered the body, and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination. Following the procedure, the body was kept in the morgue for 72 hours to allow for identification. Authorities are yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death or whether foul play was involved. Police have requested anyone with information about the missing girl to contact the Jalukbari Outpost to assist with the investigation.

