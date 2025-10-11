Youth found dead inside salon in Christian Basti; probe underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young salon employee was discovered dead inside his workplace in the Christian Basti area of Guwahati on Friday morning, sparking shock among colleagues and local residents. The deceased has been identified as Shashanka Bania, a resident of Sipajhar in Mangaldoi.

The incident came to light when a female colleague arrived at the salon and opened the shutter, only to find Shashanka hanging inside. She immediately alerted the salon management and informed the police.

Police sources stated that Shashanka had been living in rented accommodation in Srinagar, Guwahati. Colleagues described him as a calm and diligent individual, and his sudden death left both co-workers and family members in deep distress.

Officials from Dispur Police Station reached the location soon after the alert and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. A police officer said, “We have taken the body for post-mortem. Further details will be known once the report is received. The investigation is ongoing.”

