Guwahati: 5,000 Students Perform ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’, Pays Tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a grand tribute programme was organized on Wednesday at Latasil Playground in Guwahati by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Kamrup (Metro) District Administration.

As part of the event, around 5,000 students from various educational institutions across Guwahati came together to present Dr. Hazarika's immortal song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe Jodihe Okono Nabhabe Bhabi Kone Kowa..." - symbolizing humanity, empathy, and unity through music.

The ceremony began with floral tributes offered at the statue of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by Assam's Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, Hazarika's brother Samar Hazarika, and Additional Chief Secretary Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty.

Following the welcome address by Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, Minister Bimal Borah delivered the keynote speech. In his address, he stated that "Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, whose powerful voice could shake the horizons like thunder, is one of the greatest Assamese of the 20th century."

The Minister highlighted that through his songs, compositions, literature, and films, Dr. Hazarika imparted profound lessons of life and transformed music into a vital medium of mass communication, making him one of the most remarkable communicators of his time.

Describing Dr. Hazarika as a "universal personality encompassing the vast realm of culture," Borah said that the maestro's message of harmony through music united the diverse communities of the Northeast.

Quoting Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the Minister Bimal Borah remarked that Dr. Hazarika was "the artiste hidden in the soul of the people," adding that every line of "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" continues to resonate deeply within human hearts.

During the event, Minister Borah also presented the Bhupen Hazarika Commemorative Coin-issued by the Reserve Bank of India-to several members of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebration Committee, including senior journalists Bidyut Kumar Bhuyan and Surya Goswami. Additionally, artistes who received the 2024 State Artist Pension were felicitated with citations.

The ceremony concluded with the inauguration of a symbolic auto-rickshaw rally titled "Otoriksa Chalao Ami Duyo Bhai", jointly flagged off by Minister Bimal Borah and artiste Samar Hazarika, organized by the District Transport Department.

Also Read: Assam's Anthem: UNO Recognition Sought for 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'