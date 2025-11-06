Will move UNO to recognize Iconic Song ‘Manuhe manuhor babe’ as Anthem of Humanity: Assam CM

Bhupenda’s ‘Manuhe manuhor babe’

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to move the UNO for the recognition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song, ‘Manuhe manuhor babe…’ as the anthem of humanity. The government has also decided to install a 100-foot-tall statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the zero point of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge. The statue will symbolize the unity of the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the 14th death anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, around two lakh artistes and other citizens lent their voices to ‘Manuhe manuhor babe…’ in all 35 districts and 27 subdivisions. Thousands of students, citizens, youths and others paid heartfelt tribute to Sudhakantha.

Taking part in the ‘Shraddhanjali’ programme at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samanvay Tirtha, Jalukbari, Guwahati today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The people of Assam as well as the people belonging to Assamese communities living abroad are paying homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika through various programmes organized in their respective places.”

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Hazarika’s song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ is not just Assam’s treasure; it belongs to all humanity. The state government is working to get the song recognized as the Anthem of Humanity, as the government has decided to submit a formal request to the United Nations Organization for this recognition. Just as the present government succeeded in obtaining UNESCO World Heritage status for the Charaideo Maidam and Classical Language status for the Assamese language, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam will also succeed in securing recognition of ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ as the Anthem of Humanity in the coming days.

The Chief Minister also said that during Rongali Bihu celebrations, steps have been taken to dedicate at least one evening exclusively in the memory of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The government has decided to provide additional grants to Bihu committees for organizing such dedicated evenings, celebrating Dr. Hazarika’s rich legacy.

The Chief Minister further announced that every town in Assam will soon have a road dedicated to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Stating a composition of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, namely ‘Swahid Pranamo Tumak’, in remembrance of the martyrs of the Assam Movement, Dr. Sarma announced that the song will be played across the state during the inauguration of Martyrs’ Memorial in Guwahati on December 10.

