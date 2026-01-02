Guwahati: 6 dacoits held on first day of 2026 in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police achieved a major breakthrough on the very first day of 2026 as Basistha Police arrested six high-profile dacoits involved in a sensational warehouse robbery involving goods worth crores of rupees.

The arrests followed a daring lootings that took place two days earlier at an establishment in the Lokhra area. The criminals had carried out the robbery using a truck and a Celerio car, creating panic in the area before fleeing with large quantities of valuable goods.

Police investigations revealed that the gang had been operating across several parts of the state, targeting trucks and looting high-value consignments in a series of organized crimes. Acting on specific intelligence, Basistha Police launched an operation that led to the successful arrest of all six accused.

Those arrested were identified as Maksidul Haque, Rafikul Dhali, Akhtar Hussain, Majibur Rahman, Rajendra Nayak and Ajit Das. During the operation, police also seized the truck and the Celerio vehicle that were used in the dacoity.

