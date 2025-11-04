Seven dacoits arrested in Guwahati with fake currency worth Rs 98,500

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station busted a gang of dacoits involved in dealing with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) while they were allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at Koinadhara in Khanapara.

Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted two vehicles, a Swift bearing registration number AS07X1666 and a Scorpio bearing registration number AS02AG7901 — during the late-night operation. Upon searching the vehicles, officers recovered FICN with a face value of Rs 98,500, along with bamboo sticks, mobile phones, air bags, and other incriminating materials. All seized items were taken into custody following due legal procedures.

Seven individuals identified as Mahammad Ali (37) of Laluk, Jakir Hussain (28) of Bihpuria, Suruj Ali (49) of Laluk, Ainul Haque (32) of Tezpur, Allaluddin (41) of Rupohi, and Amir Hussain (34) of Kochua were apprehended from the spot. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

