Guwahati: 63rd International Day Of Air Traffic Controller Celebrated With Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 Marathon

GUWAHATI: Airports Authority of India Regional Sports Control Board (NER) in collaboration with the ATC Guild (I), NER successfully organised Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 Marathon to celebrate the 63rd International Day of the Air Traffic Controller on October 20, 2024.

The marathon was organized at LGBI Airport with the support of partners Decathlon, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the pivotal role of the Air Traffic Controllers while promoting community fitness.

This event, which drew over 100 participants—including 50-70 Air Traffic Control Officers and key aviation stakeholders from Guwahati Airport—supports the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat."