Guwahati: 63rd International Day Of Air Traffic Controller Celebrated With Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 Marathon

GUWAHATI: Airports Authority of India Regional Sports Control Board (NER) in collaboration with the ATC Guild (I), NER successfully organised Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 Marathon to celebrate the 63rd International Day of the Air Traffic Controller on October 20, 2024.
The marathon was organized at LGBI Airport with the support of partners Decathlon, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the pivotal role of the Air Traffic Controllers while promoting community fitness.
This event, which drew over 100 participants—including 50-70 Air Traffic Control Officers and key aviation stakeholders from Guwahati Airport—supports the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat."
This initiative emphasizes fitness, cleanliness, and well-being as essential to building a progressive society.
The marathon is inspired by the ongoing Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 (October 2–31, 2024), which is being held under the theme “Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat” and aligns with the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) theme for 2024: “Invest in People, the Future of ATM.”
The event was flagged off by M Raja Kishore, the Regional Executive Director (RED) of NER, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasized that the marathon was more than a race—it was a celebration of the unsung heroes who keep our skies safe: Air Traffic Controllers.
He highlighted their commitment of ensuring that millions of passengers reach their destinations safely every day and acknowledged their crucial role in the seamless functioning of global aviation.
“Though their work largely goes unseen, Air Traffic Controllers are at the very heart of aviation. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is proud to recognize their professionalism and dedication, which ensures the safety and efficiency of air travel worldwide," Kishore remarked.
In addition to celebrating the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, the event perfectly aligned with the Fit India Movement, promoting physical wellness and contributing to a “Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat.
Kishore expressed his gratitude to the esteemed partners Decathlon for promoting fitness and Apollo Excelcare Hospital for ensuring the safety and health of all participants.
"With their support, we can confidently run, knowing that the well-being of our participants is our top priority," he added.
"Run with pride. Run with passion. And above all, run with purpose. Every step you take today is a step towards a stronger you, and a stronger India. Let’s make this marathon an unforgettable celebration of fitness, health, and unity," Kishore concluded by saying in his closing message to the participants.
Senior officers of AAI, including GM HR Mr. Gian Batra, GM ATM Mr. M. Zhimo, GM CNS Mr. G Satyanandan , and GM Engineering Mr. T Subhramaniam, along with other key stakeholders from Guwahati Airport, were also in attendance.
The marathon concluded successfully at Decathlon, Azara, where participants were awarded certificates, medals and provided with healthy refreshments to celebrate their achievements.
This marathon highlights the ATC Guild (I), NER’s ongoing commitment to community wellness, having previously organized initiatives such as food distribution to flood-affected areas and supporting vaccination drives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This event reinforces the importance of physical and mental well-being in building a healthier and stronger India.
