Guwahati: Four Arrested Over Links To Cyber Fraud Ring

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against fraudulent activity, four individuals have been nabbed by the Assam Police over their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud ring operating from outside the state.
The quartet have been arrested for duping several people not only in Guwahati but also in other parts of Assam.
Serious allegations have been leveled against the apprehended individuals, accusing them of procuring “mule accounts” from local residents and providing them to scammers based in other states.
The detained culprits have been identified as Mustafa Ali, Mukhtar Ali, Jabed Ali and Azim Uddin, all of whom were captured on Friday afternoon when they arrived in Guwahati's Hatigaon area to collect account details. All of them are residents of Sualkuchi in Kamrup district.
A case has been filed against them at Hatigaon police station under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. They are currently kept under police custody.
