Guwahati: Four Arrested Over Links To Cyber Fraud Ring

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against fraudulent activity, four individuals have been nabbed by the Assam Police over their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud ring operating from outside the state.

The quartet have been arrested for duping several people not only in Guwahati but also in other parts of Assam.

Serious allegations have been leveled against the apprehended individuals, accusing them of procuring “mule accounts” from local residents and providing them to scammers based in other states.