Guwahati: 7 education service officers receive appointment letters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ranoj Pegu on Thursday distributed appointment letters to seven candidates selected for the Assam Education Service. The Minister handed over the appointment letters at a ceremonial function held in the conference hall of his office at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The newly appointed officers are Bibhuti Charan Baruah, Polash Kakoty, Khirush Missong, Bedabrata Gogoi, Arun Jyoti Dutta, Madan Pegu and Mithun Jahari. Addressing the gathering, Pegu said the officers had been entrusted with significant responsibilities from the very first day and urged them to discharge their duties with sincerity, integrity and dedication. He stressed the need for thorough knowledge of the National Education Policy, existing education laws and rules, and financial management systems so that they could effectively contribute to strengthening the department.

Pegu also directed the department to organize a training programme for the newly recruited officers to help them adapt to their roles. He further advised them to seek guidance and support from their senior colleagues whenever necessary. The programme was attended by Commissioner and Secretary of the Education Department Narayan Konwar, Director of Secondary Education Mamata Hojai, along with other senior officials of the department.

Also Read: Teachers, community can lead government schools to top: Dr Ranoj Pegu