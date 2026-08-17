Guwahati: 80th Independence Day Celebrated Across City

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hoisted the National Flag at Lok Bhavan on Saturday to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Officers, staff and family members of Lok Bhavan attended the ceremony, while CRPF personnel presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya extended greetings to the people of Assam and urged citizens, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from freedom fighters and contribute to building a strong, Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

The Governor also felicitated five armed forces veterans for their exemplary service and continued contributions to society. The veterans honoured were Nb Sub Dilip Duarah (Retd), JWO Dilip Chandra Kalita (Retd), Sub Puspa Lal Bhattarai (Retd), NK Anupam Das (Retd) and Hav Mukta Roy (Retd).

Acharya lauded their dedication, discipline and selfless service and encouraged them to continue inspiring younger generations.

Students of Army Public School, Narengi, also presented a dance drama titled Yuva Shakti – Power of Youth as part of the celebrations, a press release said.

SSB Sonapur organises programme:

The 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a programme on its premises to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Sandiksha Executive President Vaishali Kaushik extended Independence Day greetings to personnel, families and members present and highlighted the importance of activities undertaken by Sandiksha for women and families, social awareness and creative development.

Kaushik appreciated the programmes organised by Sandiksha and encouraged members to continue such initiatives in the future. Participants also expressed their commitment to the unity, integrity and development of the nation.

The programme also highlighted the social, cultural and welfare activities undertaken by Sandiksha.

Celebrated at SSB Frontier Headquarters:

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Frontier Headquarters Guwahati, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour on August 15.

Inspector General Shri Sudhir Verma unfurled the National Flag at the Frontier Headquarters and paid homage to the martyrs. He also highlighted the operational, administrative and sporting achievements of Frontier Guwahati and the SSB’s role in guarding the India–Nepal and India–Bhutan borders.

As part of the celebrations, the Jazz, Pipe and Brass Bands of Frontier Guwahati held patriotic performances at City Centre Mall on August 15 and Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan at Uzan Bazar on August 16.

The performances drew an enthusiastic response from the public and aimed to promote unity, patriotism and national pride while strengthening ties between the SSB and the people.

Senior SSB officers, local administration representatives, personnel and media representatives attended the programmes.

NFR celebrates with focus on safety:

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) celebrated the 80th Independence Day across its jurisdiction on Saturday, with the main programme held at the NFRSA Complex in Maligaon.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava hoisted the National Flag and received the Guard of Honour in the presence of senior railway officials, employees and their families. He paid tribute to freedom fighters and soldiers and acknowledged railway personnel working round the clock.

Twenty-five railway personnel received the Karmveer Puraskar for exemplary service. The GM also inaugurated the renovated Subir Raha Memorial Auditorium, new classrooms, a Prayer Shed and an upgraded facade at Netaji Vidyapeeth Railway Higher Secondary School, besides the extended and renovated Casualty Building of Central Hospital, Maligaon. Highlighting NFR’s achievements, Shrivastava said safety remained the foremost priority. More than 130 electric locomotives had been equipped with KAVACH, while 30 Hot Box Detectors and three Automatic Train Examination Systems had been installed. NFR also introduced 14 pairs of new train services and operated 674 special train trips.

During April-July 2026, NFR’s apportioned earnings reached Rs 2,744 crore, an 8 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year. The zone also commissioned 23.7 MWp of solar capacity during January-July, the highest among Indian Railways’ zones. The GM highlighted the restoration of flood-affected tracks at Simaluguri within 17 days and ongoing restoration work at New Harangajao. He reaffirmed NFR’s commitment to safe, modern, efficient and sustainable railway services, a press release said.

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