Guwahati: 99th birth anniversary of Luit Konwar Rudra Barua celebrated

GUWAHATI: Guwahati celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of Luit Konwar Rudra Barua on Tuesday with a programme held at Shilpagram. The North East Zone Cultural Centre organized the event in association with students of the State Music College and the Luit Konwar Rudra Barua Smriti Raksha Samity. The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Veteran actress Chetana Das attended as Chief Guest alongside artistes, singers, musicians and cultural personalities who paid tributes through reflections and performances. A musical segment featured Bongeets and modern Assamese compositions associated with Barua’s work, performed by students and noted musicians. Speakers recalled Barua’s lasting influence as a cultural icon who transformed Bongeet into a widely loved genre.

