403rd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan celebrated by Hindu Jagaran Axom (HJA)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The 403rd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan was observed by Dhubri district unit of Hindu Jagaran Axom (HJA) with a daylong programme here at Green Nursery School on Monday.

In the open session of the meeting, a rich floral tribute was offered by the invited guest, dignitaries, and activists of HJA followed by a spiritual session addressed by Professor (Rtd) Dwipendra Kumar Adhikary and Head of Academic Affairs of IIT Guwahati Subhajit Choudhury.

Both of them spoke at length on the life and activities of Lachit Borphukan and depicted his spirit, valour, and warfare skills which matched those of the other Hindu warriors from different parts of the country who had defeated the Mughal soldiers.

“However, given the situation and circumstances prevailing during the period of Lachit Borphukan, he had shown expert skills and unbelievable bravery in the historic war of Saraighat and defeated Mughal soldiers decisively,” both the speakers opined. As a part of programmes, HJA felicitated individuals and institutions of Dhubri including journalists and institutions like Hari Sabha, Kalibari, and Pratyasha.

Prizes among the winners of an art competition held earlier in the day were distributed among the students from the nursery-level to twelfth standard, followed by cultural programmes staged and presented by local artistes.

Also Read: Bongaigaon District Administration Pays Tribute to Bir Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary