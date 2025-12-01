Guwahati: 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival begins at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF-25) began at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara on Sunday, marking the start of a two-day celebration of cinema, culture and heritage.

Dr. Sunil Mohanty, Asom Khetra Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, inaugurated the festival by lighting the traditional lamp before a portrait of Bharat Mata alongside images of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, noted flautist Dipak Sarma and the singer-actor Zubeen Garg. As a tribute to Zubeen Garg, the festival screened his acclaimed film Mon Jai. The event also coincided with the ongoing centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

In his address, Dr. Mohanty emphasized that cinema should rise above entertainment alone, stating that films held a powerful role in promoting nationalism and honouring India’s cultural and civilization legacy. He praised Chalachitram’s short film platform themed “Our Heritage, Our Pride”, which highlighted concerns such as social discrimination, environmental awareness, civic duties and family values.

Organized by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam (VSK Assam), CNFF-25 is set to showcase over 30 short films and documentaries in both competitive and non-competitive sections. The competitive category is reserved exclusively for filmmakers from the Northeast.

The festival opened with Aham Bhartam, directed by Bharat Bala, and is scheduled to conclude on November 30 with The First Film by Piyush Thakur. This year’s films were shortlisted by a preview committee comprising National Award-winning director Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, veteran filmmaker Bibhu Dutta and cinematographer Hiten Thakuria, festival secretary Bhagawat Pritam said.

A distinguished jury panel featuring filmmaker and critic Vijayakrishnan, National Award-winning filmmaker Maipaksana Haorongbam and sound designer Debajit Gayan will decide the winners. The award ceremony, offering trophies, certificates and cash prizes, is expected to be attended by Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, cultural icon Pranjal Saikia and several dignitaries and film enthusiasts, VSK Assam secretary Kishor Shivam informed.

