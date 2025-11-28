Guwahati: 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival to begin on November 29

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival, themed Our Heritage, Our Pride, will begin on November 29, 2025 at Jyoti Chitraban film studio in Kahilipara. Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, is organizing the two-day event, which will showcase around 30 short films and documentaries in competitive and screening categories.

The festival will open with Aham Bhartam, directed by Bharat Bala, and conclude with The First Film by Piyush Thakur. A special screening of Mon Jai will pay tribute to Zubeen Garg. A preview committee led by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, Bibhu Dutta and Hiten Thakuria selected the films, and Dr Sunil Mohanty will inaugurate the festival. A jury of artistes, critics and film-makers has chosen the award-winning entries, which will be honoured on Sunday in the presence of film personalities. State Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and cultural figure Pranjal Saikia will attend the closing ceremony, which will also feature a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary year.

