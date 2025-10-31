Guwahati: Kalaguru theatre inaugurated at Jyoti Chitraban in Kahilipara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A new, modern mini theatre named Kalaguru Theatre was inaugurated on Thursday at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The 106-seat, state-of-the-art auditorium was inaugurated by Jyoti Chitraban Chairman Vidyasagar in the presence of Vice-chairman Sunil Rajkonwar, Secretary Nayana Bora, and several distinguished guests.

In his inaugural address, Chairman Vidyasagar said that the new theatre was constructed by renovating an old, abandoned building under the advice of the Chief Minister. He mentioned that this initiative fulfils a long-standing demand of the state’s film and cultural community. He further informed that work is also in progress for the construction of a larger, 1,000-seat modern theatre inside the Jyoti Chitraban complex, as per the Chief Minister’s vision.

Vidyasagar added that several people-centric projects are currently underway at Jyoti Chitraban, including the regularization of long-serving contractual employees and the development of an open-air stage for artistes.

To mark the occasion, a special documentary film based on the life and creative journey of veteran filmmaker and artiste Pulak Gogoi was screened at the newly opened theatre. Vidyasagar also announced that special screenings of Zubeen Garg’s upcoming Assamese film Roi Roi Binale will be organized at Jyoti Chitraban to support and encourage local artistes and technicians.

Meanwhile, the Jyoti Chitraban family, led by Chairman Vidyasagar, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of noted singer, lyricist, and music composer Syed Sadullah, who passed away while undergoing treatment.

