Guwahati: Aaranyak trains women weavers in warping drum technology near Manas

GUWAHATI: Aaranyak organised a specialised training programme on warping drum technology and its application in handloom weaving at Gorumara, Koklabari, under the Bhuyanpara Range of Manas National Park on August 26.

The initiative aimed to introduce appropriate modern technology into traditional handloom practices and improve productivity, product quality and income opportunities for women weavers living in the fringe areas of the landscape.

Twenty women handloom weavers from Koklabari participated in the training, which focused on improving their technical skills and reducing the physical effort involved in traditional weaving. The participants received hands-on training in the use of warping drums, covering the process from bobbin winding to completion of warping.

Traditionally, many weavers carried out warping along roadsides or in open spaces, making the process time-consuming and physically demanding, particularly during adverse weather. The warping drum technology enabled the weavers to undertake the process more efficiently and in safer indoor conditions.

The initiative sought to save time and energy while improving the efficiency and consistency of weaving. It also aimed to strengthen livelihood opportunities, economic independence and long-term income security for women in the rural handloom sector.

The training was conducted by Rekha Baro, a professionally qualified handloom trainer and experienced weaver from the region. She provided practical, step-by-step guidance to the participants throughout the programme.

One of the participating weavers, Pokhila Boro, said the technology would allow them to carry out warping indoors during both rainy and sunny weather and reduce the physical effort involved in the work, a press release said.

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