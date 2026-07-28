Guwahati: CU, Aaranyak sign MoU to boost research and environmental conservation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University and biodiversity conservation and research organisation Aaranyak signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen long-term collaboration in academics, research, capacity building and environmental conservation.

The MoU was signed by Cotton University Registrar Dr Hiren Deka and Aaranyak Secretary General Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka.

The agreement aimed to promote interdisciplinary research and educational initiatives in biodiversity and wildlife conservation, forests and ecosystems, climate change, natural resource management, disaster risk reduction, environmental governance and sustainable development. It also provided for joint research projects, student internships, faculty and researcher exchange, collaborative publications, training programmes, seminars and workshops.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dean of Research and Development Prof. Santanu Sarma, Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof. Eeshan Kalita, Dr Narayan Sharma of the Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, and Aaranyak representatives Dr Partha Jyoti Das and Udayan Barthakur. The five-year agreement is expected to strengthen academic collaboration, promote evidence-based conservation and environmental sustainability, and support the development of skilled human resources in the region.

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