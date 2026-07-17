Guwahati: Absconding accused held in Santipur homicide case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharalumukh Police arrested the absconding prime accused in the Santipur homicide case, marking a major breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Hareswar Deka.

The accused, identified as Sanwar Ali, had remained on the run since the incident on July 14. Acting on specific intelligence, police traced him to a relative’s house in Jalukbari, where he was taken into custody.

The case stemmed from an incident in Santipur, where Hareswar Deka and his friend Sunu Choudhury had reportedly gone to a residence to meet transgender matriarch Neha, who was not present at the time. Police said Anwar alias Pagla and Raja alias Abir Khan were allegedly consuming alcohol inside the house when the two friends arrived.

Investigators stated that an altercation broke out after Hareswar and Anwar allegedly bumped into each other while leaving the premises. The argument soon escalated into a violent assault. During the confrontation, Anwar allegedly summoned his younger brother, Sanwar, while Raja called his wife, Moromi, to the spot.

Police alleged that the group assaulted Hareswar, causing a serious head injury. He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but later succumbed to his injuries. A case was subsequently registered at Bharalumukh Police Station.

Before Sanwar’s arrest, police had already apprehended Anwar alias Pagla, Raja alias Abir Khan and Monwar, while Moromi had been detained for questioning. With the latest arrest, all the principal accused in the case are now in police custody.

Police said the investigation was continuing to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Guwahati: Three arrested in Santipur murder case as probe rules out initial rumours