Guwahati: Three arrested in Santipur murder case as probe rules out initial rumours

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GUWAHATI: The investigation into the death of Hareshwar Deka in Guwahati’s Santipur area has revealed that he was allegedly killed during a violent clash involving several individuals, ruling out earlier speculation that members of the transgender community were responsible for the incident.

According to the police investigation, Hareshwar Deka and his friend Sunu Choudhury had visited a house in Santipur to meet transgender matriarch Neha. However, Neha was reportedly not present when they arrived.

Police said Anwar alias Pagla and Raja alias Abir Khan were allegedly consuming alcohol inside the room of Neha’s disciples, Jenny and Mayuri, at the time. At around 11.40 pm, Hareshwar and Sunu left the house, while Anwar and Raja also came out shortly afterwards.

Investigators said an argument broke out after Hareshwar and Anwar accidentally bumped into each other near the house. The verbal exchange quickly escalated into a physical assault involving Hareshwar, Anwar and Raja.

During the altercation, Anwar allegedly summoned his younger brother, Sanwar, while Raja reportedly called his wife, Moromi, to the scene. Police alleged that after they arrived, the group repeatedly assaulted Hareshwar, who suffered a severe head injury during the attack.

The injured man was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he later died. Bharalumukh Police registered a case in connection with the incident under Case No. 108/26.

Police arrested Anwar alias Pagla, Raja alias Abir Khan and Anwar’s younger brother Monwar in connection with the case. Raja’s wife, Moromi, has been detained for questioning, while another accused, Sanwar, remains absconding. Police said efforts were underway to trace him.

Investigators also stated that Raja and Moromi had previously been involved in drug trafficking cases and had served jail terms in connection with those offences.

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