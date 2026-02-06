Guwahati: Accused in Panjabari minor abuse case arrested from Cachar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The key accused woman in the Panjabari minor abuse case has been arrested. Amrin Akhtar Laskar was apprehended from Cachar, while her son has also been detained by Dispur Police. Another accused, Baharul Haque Laskar, remains absconding.

According to sources, Baharul Haque Laskar is an engineer with the Brahmaputra Board and is yet to be traced by the police. Both Amrin Akhtar Laskar has being brought from Cachar to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.

The case had earlier caused widespread shock after a minor domestic worker was recovered from inside a box bed in Panjabari. It is alleged that the girl was confined inside the box bed for nearly half an hour by Amrin Akhtar Laskar. Police investigations into the incident are continuing, with efforts underway to locate and arrest the absconding accused.

