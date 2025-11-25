South Salmara–Mankachar Hosts Awareness Drive Against Drug Abuse and Child Marriage

Addressing the gathering, the Superintendent of Police (SP) said the young student community should draw inspiration from the lives of prominent personalities like former President and the ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and philosopher Swami Vivekananda. He called upon the students to study their teachings and emulate them as role models for discipline, determination, and moral strength.

Moreover, the SP called for united action across the district, urging every citizen to contribute toward eradicating drug consumption, substance abuse, child marriage, and practices like polygamy. "Social transformation is only possible when communities stand together with awareness and determination," he said, stressing that prevention starts with education and vigilance at the grassroots level.