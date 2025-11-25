South Salmara–Mankachar Hosts Awareness Drive Against Drug Abuse and Child Marriage

Mankachar: The South Salmara–Mankachar District Administration, along with the District Police, organised a mega awareness meeting at Hajirhat Higher Secondary School, with a view to motivate people against drug abuse, substance addiction, child marriage, and other social problems affecting the society in the region. The program was attended enthusiastically by the students, teachers, and residents, which reflects growing community support for social reform.
Addressing the gathering, the Superintendent of Police (SP) said the young student community should draw inspiration from the lives of prominent personalities like former President and the ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and philosopher Swami Vivekananda. He called upon the students to study their teachings and emulate them as role models for discipline, determination, and moral strength.
Moreover, the SP called for united action across the district, urging every citizen to contribute toward eradicating drug consumption, substance abuse, child marriage, and practices like polygamy. "Social transformation is only possible when communities stand together with awareness and determination," he said, stressing that prevention starts with education and vigilance at the grassroots level.
The event brought into sharp focus the dire need to protect youth from the problems that are haunting large parts of rural Assam. The officials said such awareness campaigns would continue in all schools and localities for greater community involvement.
Adding the cultural touch to the programme, students from Hajirhat Higher Secondary School performed a thrilling Goalparia dance and song performance to enthral the audience and celebrate the rich cultural identity of the district.
The meeting closed with renewed commitment from all present to work together in the interest of creating a safer, healthier, and more progressive society.