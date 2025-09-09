Guwahati: Actor Nandinee Kashyap Granted Bail in Hit-and-Run Case

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup (M) District and Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap, who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 21-year-old polytechnic student Samiul Haque.

The incident occurred on the night of July 25 at Dakshingaon in Kahilipara, when Haque was fatally hit by Kashyap’s speeding car. Following the accident, she was arrested by Dispur Police on July 30.

Kashyap had earlier moved the Gauhati High Court seeking bail, but her application was rejected. The Sessions Court’s order now comes as her first legal relief in the case.

