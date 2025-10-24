Guwahati: Adhyaya marks ten years of empowering Northeast India’s youth

GUWAHATI: Adhyaya, a charitable trust dedicated to empowering the youth of Northeast India through education and skill development, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a two-day event titled “Dashadhyaya: Nirawadhi Ek Dashakar” at Assam down town University, Panikhaiti, on October 18 and 19.

Over the past decade, Adhyaya had supported academically bright but economically disadvantaged students through its programmes—Luit Fellows, Luit Scholar, and Disha. The trust had also reached nearly 15,000 students in 210 government schools across Assam through career guidance sessions.

The inaugural session featured retired IPS officer Pallav Bhattacharyya, Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Sushmita Phukan, Rahul Barkataky, and Vikash Vijayvergia. A commemorative souvenir was unveiled during the event. Panel discussions on technology, career development, and youth entrepreneurship were held, alongside a motivational talk by Dr. Pranjal Buragohain. The second day included sports events, a blood donation camp with Down Town Hospital, and a mental health awareness session.

The celebration was supported by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Assam down town University, and the Sarat Chandra Kagti Charitable Trust, stated a press release.

