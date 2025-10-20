Assam: Atul Bora inaugurates Jagannath Community and Skill Development Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Atul Bora, senior Cabinet Minister and MLA of Bokakhat constituency in Golaghat district, on Sunday inaugurated the newly-constructed Jagannath Community and Skill Development Centre at Rongamati. Built at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Assam Government, the centre is located in the Rongamati tea estate area and is expected to benefit the local community.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local residents as well as PWD official Dibyajyoti Kalita, Chairperson of the Zilla Parishad Purnima Das, Municipal Chairman Ratneswar Baruah, President of Rongamati Kaibarta Gaon Panchayat Bikram Rabidas, AGP Tea Board Central Committee Secretary Bhaskar Kalindi, Babul Baroi, President of the Regional Panchayat Jayanti Loing, District Secretary Diman Gogoi, Manager of Rongamati tea estate Konkon Bairagi, AGP and BJP party officials, and several social workers. The minister formally inaugurated the centre by cutting the ribbon.

After inaugurating the centre, Minister Bora lit a ceremonial lamp in front of a portrait of singer Zubeen Garg and paid tribute. In a subsequent public meeting, he addressed the gathering and expressed satisfaction that the centre was completed on time with proper planning and quality. He also extended Kaati Bihu greetings to the public.

During the programme, local AASAA (All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam) leader Suraj Karmakar publicly informed the minister about the absence of doctors at the health centre he had inaugurated two months ago in Rongamati. In response, Minister Bora stated that he was previously unaware of this issue but assured the public that the matter would now be given serious attention.

