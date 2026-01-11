Guwahati: ADRCA refutes charges, says actions taken as per MSJE mandate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Association of Drug Rehabilitation Centres of Assam (ADRCA) on Saturday held a press meet at the Guwahati Press Club to clarify and respond to allegations made against the association by Bornali Baishya, founder of Shristi Wellness Home, a drug rehabilitation centre located on Navoday Path, Hengrabari.

Addressing the media, ADRCA president Samar Bharadwaj, along with secretary Riku Kashyap, treasurer Beeko Das and advisor Dipanka Khataniar, presented an official written statement supported by documentary evidence and video footage.

ADRCA placed on record its valid registration certificate, affirming the legal status and authenticity of the association. The association also produced an official communication issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), which, according to ADRCA, clearly mentioned Shristi Wellness Home as an unregistered rehabilitation centre at the relevant time.

The association further provided a detailed explanation of the incident that occurred on October 24, 2025, at Shristi Wellness Home, supported by official documents and video evidence. Responding to allegations of damage to property and creation of nuisance, ADRCA clarified that all actions undertaken were in accordance with responsibilities officially entrusted to it by the MSJE, particularly for the lawful discharge and relocation of in-house inmates of the concerned centre.

Denying allegations of personal attack and conspiracy, ADRCA categorically refuted the claims and presented its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which outlines the association’s objectives of welfare, regulation and ethical functioning of rehabilitation centres across Assam. The association stated that its actions were based solely on complaints received regarding alleged mishandling of inmates and were not driven by any personal interest.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, legality and the welfare of inmates, ADRCA expressed full faith in lawful procedures and stated that it remains open to cooperation with any competent authority.

