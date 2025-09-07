Guwahati: AdtU’s 16th foundation day celebrated with fanfare

Chief guest Partha Sarathi Mahanta releases documentary

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) commemorated its 16th Foundation Day with a grand celebration at the campus amphitheatre, uniting faculty, students, dignitaries, and guests to reflect on the university’s journey of academic excellence and social impact. The day began with a ceremonial flag hoisting by Dean of Studies, Prof. Bandana Dutta, at the Bornadi Block, followed by the National Anthem and the AdtU Anthem, setting a tone of pride and unity. The formal proceedings included the felicitation of distinguished guests and the inauguration of a special documentary by Chief Guest, Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. The documentary showcased AdtU’s milestones, while Dr. Mahanta’s keynote address inspired the audience with his vision and thought-provoking insights. Cultural vibrancy marked the day, with performances of Borgeet, Bhortaal, modern songs, and traditional dances such as the Boro Dance and a Fusion Dance, highlighting the rich talent and diversity of the AdtU community.

In their addresses, Chancellor Dr. N. N. Dutta and Vice Chancellor Prof. N. C. Talukdar shared the university’s vision for the future, applauding the dedication and collective efforts that have elevated AdtU to its present standing. A key highlight of the occasion was the release of the AdtU magazine by Guest of Honour, Sri Naresh Kalita, Editor of Niyamiya Barta. His inspiring address further enriched the event. The ceremony also recognized excellence across the university community through awards for student achievements, faculty distinction, innovative teaching, impactful research, long service, and outstanding support staff. Nearly Rs 50 lakh was awarded in recognition of contributions by research publishers, academic and non-academic staff.

The celebration concluded with the singing of the Assam State Anthem leaving the audience with cherished memories of the day, stated a press release.

