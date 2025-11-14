Guwahati: AdtU hosts roundtable on digital transformation in higher education

Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) on Thursday hosted a roundtable discussion on "Reimagining University Administration in the Age of Digital Transformation" at its campus, bringing together education leaders, policymakers, and academic administrators to discuss digital governance in higher education. Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar welcomed the participants.

Prof. (Dr.) D. P. Agrawal, former UPSC Chairman and Session Chairperson, said digital transformation required rethinking systems and fostering adaptive, inclusive institutions. The session concluded with Prof. (Dr.) Nitul Jyoti Das delivering the vote of thanks, stated a press release.

