Guwahati: AdtU takes Part in Global Assamese Conference

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted an interactive Academic Outreach Session as part of the inaugural Global Assamese Conference organized by IIT Guwahati, marking the first global conference dedicated to Assamese identity and heritage. The session brought together noted international delegates, including xRobotix co-founder and CEO Vavani V. Sarmah from the United States, University of Bristol environmental scientist Dr Jagannath Biswakarma, and Dr Deepjyoti Bhuyan, Senior Research Fellow at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University, Australia. The discussions saw active engagement from faculty members and students, leading to an exchange of ideas on academic innovation, research and Assam’s cultural and intellectual contributions on the global stage, a press release stated.

