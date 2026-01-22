Assam down town University (AdtU) Hosts IndiaSkills NE competition in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2026 at its Hospitality Lab in Guwahati from January 19 to 21. The event was organized under the IndiaSkills initiative by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The competition brought together participants from across the northeastern states to showcase skills in cooking, bakery and patisserie, hotel reception, and restaurant service through industry-standard practical challenges. The regional contest aimed to identify and nurture young talent while promoting professional excellence in the tourism and hospitality sector, stated a press release.

