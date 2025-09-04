Guwahati: Assam Governor Attends 12th Convocation Ceremony of AdtU

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the 12th convocation of Assam Down Town University at its Panikhaiti campus on Wednesday. The Governor congratulated the graduating students, praising their hard work and dedication that had culminated in this momentous occasion.

The Governor said that Convocation Day is a sacred moment for educational institutions, teachers, and students alike, marking the fruition of relentless efforts, discipline, and commitment.

Appreciating the university’s achievements, the Governor highlighted its dynamic nature, reflected in the 278 MoUs signed at national and international levels. He noted that excellence is a result of collective efforts, and the university’s stature today is a testament to the combined efforts of its fraternity. The Governor also acknowledged the rapid expansion and development of higher education institutions across the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the graduates embark on their new journey, the Governor urged them to expand their potential and talent on national and global platforms through hard work and commitment. He also encouraged faculty members to innovate in teaching-learning practices and inspire students toward innovation and venture into scientific discovery that meets societal needs.

The Governor highlighted the importance of experiential learning, emphasizing that at least 20 per cent of the teaching should be imparted outside the classroom in project mode. He stressed the significance of youth power, skill development, and technology in shaping the nation’s future, while also emphasizing the need for ethics, discipline, and a spirit of service.

It may be noted that D.Sc.degree was conferred on Dr. Randeep Guleria and D.Litt. degree was conferred on Dr. Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami. A total of 1417 undergraduates, 419 post graduate and PhD 22 students received degrees at the convocation.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad lauds Silchar Red Cross hospital