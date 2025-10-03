Guwahati: AGP to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg on October 4 in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The people of Assam continue to grieve the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, fondly known as heartthrob of the state. To honour his legacy, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced a public tribute event on October 4 at Lakhidhar Bora Field, near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. The programme will begin at 10:30 AM.

The event is expected to witness participation from various political and non-political organizations, alongside citizens, all gathering to pay their respects to the artiste who touched every Assamese heart. An all-faith prayer meeting will also be conducted as part of the tribute, reflecting Zubeen’s role as a unifying cultural figure who stood by the people of Assam during their moments of joy and crisis alike.

AGP has appealed for mass participation, urging people from all walks of life to join the programme and pay homage to the legendary singer, whose voice and presence remain an eternal part of Assam’s cultural identity.

