Guwahati: AGSU gheraos APSC office over cancellation of CCE 2024 results

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) strongly condemned the unprecedented deletion of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 results from the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) shortly after their declaration.

In protest against the move, the students' body on Tuesday gheraoed the Commission's head office at Khanapara and staged a vehement demonstration.

Participating in the protest, AGSU president Kamal Mahanta and general secretary Pranjal Deka stated that the Commission's action had caused mental harassment to students and dashed their hopes. They urged the government, which has repeatedly spoken about reforming the Assam Public Service Commission, to take effective steps to reassure the people of the state. They described the development as a grave injustice to the hard work and perseverance of the younger generation.

The association further demanded that the Commission and the government explain the reasons for cancelling the examination results after conducting the examination under strict supervision and confidentiality and after completing all procedures in accordance with rules and regulations, from preparation to the declaration of the results. It also demanded a proper investigation into the alleged negligence or lapses that led to the incident and called for strict action against those found responsible to ensure justice for the students.

Nearly 300 members of the students' body took part in the protest. Among those present were education secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Tutumoni Kalita; central executive members Jiten Das, Rupam Kumar Das and Alakesh Nath; general secretary of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Students' Union Samiran Kalita; along with office-bearers of the AGSU. It needs to be mentioned that the results were declared earlier in the day.

