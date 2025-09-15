Guwahati: AI-Designed Pandal to Dazzle City’s Durga Puja

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a first for the city, the Accounts Colony Durga Puja Committee at Pandu will unveil a 50-foot pandal designed using artificial intelligence (AI), blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. The innovation will be paired with a 12-foot idol of Goddess Durga, promising devotees and visitors a blend of spiritual grandeur and modern artistry.

The committee has earmarked a budget of Rs 719 lakh for the celebrations, with Rs 27 lakh allocated for the AI-powered pandal and Rs 73.5 lakh for the idol.

Speaking about the initiative, a committee member said, “We aim to spread awareness about the constructive use of AI technology. The effort seeks to encourage youth to embrace AI for innovation, creativity, and development, while also using it responsibly.”

The Accounts Colony pandal is one of several attractions adding sparkle to Guwahati’s festive season. Other puja committees are drawing inspiration from themes such as the Mahakal Temple, the Royal Atlantis Residence, and the Jarwa tribe, alongside tributes to temples, monuments, and cultural diversity.

With such creative themes, Guwahati’s Durga Puja celebrations this year promise to be not just devotional gatherings, but also vibrant showcases of art, culture, and technology.

