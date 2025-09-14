Operation Sindoor theme to add patriotic touch to North Guwahati’s Durga Puja

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: This year’s Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati will blend devotion with patriotism as the Pachimanchal Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee of North Guwahati, Majgaon, unveils its Operation Sindoor-themed pandal. Standing at 13 feet, the idol will be the centerpiece of the striking setup, expected to draw large crowds with its grandeur and powerful message.

Celebrating its 49th year, the committee has allocated a budget of around Rs 29-30 lakh for the festivities. Cultural evenings will further enrich the celebrations, with folk singer Pankaj Borah from Sivasagar performing on Nabami night, while singer Daisy Das is set to entertain audiences on Dashami night after the immersion.

Elsewhere in the city, puja committees are showcasing diverse themes, from terracotta artistry and Kamakhya temple-inspired motifs to a vibrant Lion King theme, adding colour and creativity to the festive spirit.

With artistic innovation and cultural performances at the forefront, Guwahati is gearing up for a Durga Puja season filled with devotion, celebration, and spectacle.

Also Read: Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja to showcase ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme this year

Also Watch: