Guwahati: AIBOC leaders converge in city for 104th executive committee meet

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), the largest trade union body in the country’s banking sector, is set to hold its 104th Executive Committee Meeting and key strategy sessions in Guwahati this week to chart the future course of action for banking offices across India.

Representing nearly 3.5 lakh officers from nationalized banks, old generation private sector banks, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), AIBOC’s two-day high-level conclave will see the participation of top banking sector union leaders from across the country. The meetings will deliberate on crucial policy matters affecting officers’ service conditions, welfare, and livelihood.

The proceedings will formally commence with the 104th Executive Committee (EC) Meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, at Hotel Kiran Shree Grand, Guwahati. The session will begin at 1 pm and continue until the following afternoon. According to AIBOC, the meeting will cover standard organizational agenda items, including a review of accounts, rule discussions, and organisational developments. Updates on interactions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) will also be presented.

Following the EC session, the second Working Committee Meeting will be held on October 30, 2025, at the same venue, beginning at 2 pm. This expanded session will include presidents of respective state committees alongside EC members and state secretaries, focusing on drafting a comprehensive blueprint for AIBOC’s immediate and long-term strategic plans.

AIBOC’s General Secretary Rupam Roy stated that the primary focus of the deliberations will be the agitation programme around two key issues central to officers’ welfare — the demand for a five-day work week and the resolution of residual issues from the eighth Joint Note.

“As the voice of banking officers registered under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, AIBOC remains committed to safeguarding service conditions and ensuring fair career progression. These discussions are vital to strengthen our organizational unity, accountability, and collective bargaining capacity,” Roy said.

The upcoming Guwahati meetings are expected to play a decisive role in shaping AIBOC’s advocacy and negotiation strategies in the coming months, reaffirming its position as the leading representative body for India’s bank officers.

