Guwahati Airport Registers Record Passenger Traffic Amidst Festive Rush

GUWAHATI: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has recorded a significant rise in passenger traffic over the past 10 days, especially during the recent festive season.
A statement issued by the Adani-group operated airport informed that the airport handled over 1.74 lakh passengers and operated 1,202 flights between November 6 and 15.
The LGBI Airport had reported the highest number of passengers for the year on November 14, with over 20,413 travelers and 146 aircraft movements. It was followed by November 10 when the terminal catered to 20,016 passengers and 131 flights, making it the second-highest for the year.
The airport swarmed with passengers on those particular days as compared to the regular days, which usually serves 17,500 passengers and 127 flight movements.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati airport unlocked a significant milestone as the highest-ever international passenger traffic was recorded during this month, with 7,651 passengers and 104 flight movements.
The airport’s efficient handling of the increased passenger volume has been made possible due to the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Immigration, Customs, airline partners, and the LGBI Airport team.
