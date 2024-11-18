Guwahati: Teenager Severely Thrashed Over Allegations Of Milk Theft

GUWAHATI: A disturbing case of mob violence unfolded in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Monday morning, where a teenager was brutally attacked over allegations of milk theft.
The incident occurred near the Jatia locality when the boy was accused of stealing a milk packet from a shop. Reports suggest that the shopkeeper, along with at least two others, apprehended the boy and subjected him to a vicious assault. Witnesses claim the attackers used keys as weapons and inflicted injuries on sensitive parts of his body, leaving him with severe wounds.
The teenager sustained serious injuries to his head and eyes. Residents, alarmed by the brutality of the attack, informed the local police, who arrived promptly and rescued the boy from further harm.
Authorities have since detained the suspects involved in the assault and launched an investigation. “We are looking into all aspects of the incident, including the theft allegations, to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry,” said a police official.
The incident has sparked outrage among locals, many of whom have condemned the violent response to the alleged theft. Activists and community leaders are calling for strict action against the perpetrators to send a strong message against mob justice.
This case highlights the growing concerns around vigilante violence and the need for greater awareness about due legal processes. The teenager is currently receiving medical attention, while police continue to probe the incident.