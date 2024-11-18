Guwahati: Teenager Severely Thrashed Over Allegations Of Milk Theft

GUWAHATI: A disturbing case of mob violence unfolded in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Monday morning, where a teenager was brutally attacked over allegations of milk theft.

The incident occurred near the Jatia locality when the boy was accused of stealing a milk packet from a shop. Reports suggest that the shopkeeper, along with at least two others, apprehended the boy and subjected him to a vicious assault. Witnesses claim the attackers used keys as weapons and inflicted injuries on sensitive parts of his body, leaving him with severe wounds.

The teenager sustained serious injuries to his head and eyes. Residents, alarmed by the brutality of the attack, informed the local police, who arrived promptly and rescued the boy from further harm.