Guwahati Airport's New Terminal 2 Opens for Domestic Flights — What Passengers Need to Know

Domestic operations at the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) of Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati commenced on February 22, ushering in a new chapter for air travel in the Northeast.
Several airlines have already made the switch to T2: SpiceJet, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Air India, and Akasa Air are all now operating from the new terminal.
IndiGo and all international flights continue to operate from the existing Terminal 1 and will transition to T2 in a phased manner. Passengers are advised to confirm their terminal with their airline before heading to the airport.
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The commissioning of T2 raises LGBIA's total annual passenger handling capacity to 13.1 million — a significant upgrade that positions Guwahati more firmly as the primary aviation gateway to India's Northeast.
The expansion comes in direct response to rising air traffic demand across the region, and is expected to improve regional connectivity while giving a boost to tourism and economic activity in Assam and the wider Northeast.
T2 has been designed with passenger convenience and processing efficiency firmly in mind.
The terminal features DigiYatra-enabled e-gates for seamless, paperless boarding, self-bag drop counters, full-body scanners, and a fully automated baggage handling system — a meaningful step up from older terminal infrastructure.
Additional touches include check-in facilities at the parking area and an arrival forecourt layout designed to reduce congestion and smooth out passenger movement at every stage of the journey.
Beyond the technology, T2 makes a strong visual statement rooted in Assamese culture and natural identity.
The interiors draw inspiration from bamboo, with orchid-themed columns and traditional Japi motifs — a nod to the iconic conical bamboo hat that has long symbolised Assamese heritage and hospitality.
The arrival experience has been branded as a 'Sky Forest', featuring over 100,000 native plants that greet arriving passengers with a living, green welcome — one that reflects the region's rich biodiversity before travellers even step outside.