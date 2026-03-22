Guwahati Airport's New Terminal 2 Opens for Domestic Flights — What Passengers Need to Know

Domestic operations at the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) of Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati commenced on February 22, ushering in a new chapter for air travel in the Northeast.

Several airlines have already made the switch to T2: SpiceJet, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Air India, and Akasa Air are all now operating from the new terminal.

IndiGo and all international flights continue to operate from the existing Terminal 1 and will transition to T2 in a phased manner. Passengers are advised to confirm their terminal with their airline before heading to the airport.

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