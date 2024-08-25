Guwahati Airport’s Parking Chaos, Exorbitant Fees Spark Outrage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati International Airport, managed by the Adani Group’s Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), has become a hub of frustration for travelers due to its inefficient traffic regulation and exorbitant parking fees. Despite handling thousands of passengers daily, the airport’s inadequate infrastructure and mismanagement have led to massive vehicle pileups, resulting in passengers being forced to pay hefty parking charges.

The airport’s three toll gates are insufficient to handle the high volume of vehicles, causing congestion and long wait times. Passengers have reported being charged Rs 90 for parking, even when they spend less than two minutes dropping off or picking up travelers.

Travelers have expressed their discontent, stating that GIAL has failed to increase the number of exit gates despite taking over the airport’s management. The company has instead increased parking charges manifold, without providing adequate services. The 10-minute free buffer period is also deemed insufficient, as passengers often cannot reach the exit point within this timeframe, especially during peak hours.

Talking to The Sentinel, a passenger said, “I had traveled to Guwahati airport on Friday for a dropoff. Firstly, almost the whole parking bay was occupied by cabs, leaving no place at all for the passengers who use their own vehicles. Although it took me less than 2 minutes for the drop off itself, I had to pay Rs 90 at the exit gate because of the massive pileup. When I tried to explain that the time was mainly consumed by the congestion, the person at the counter very rudely replied that he had nothing to do with it and that I had to pay up the amount. So I ended up paying Rs 90 for getting stuck in the traffic for 22 minutes.”

Another passenger said, “GIAL proudly announces that they have handled thousands of travelers every year, but they have failed to increase the number of exit gates for the airport after taking over the management. They have increased the parking charges manifold and without ample exit options, everyone is forced to pay these charges without any services. They say that they give a free buffer of just 10 minutes, but even if a person does not stop at all for pickup or drop, they cannot reach the exit point from the entry point within that time period, specially during the peak hours of travel.” The misbehaviour of parking attendants has further exacerbated the issue, with passengers reporting instances of rudeness and unprofessional behaviour. The situation remains unresolved, with GIAL continuing to collect exorbitant parking fees without addressing the underlying issues.

As the largest airport in Northeast India, Guwahati Airport’s management is under scrutiny. The Adani Group took over the airport’s management in 2021, promising improvements. However, the addition of a new terminal has not been accompanied by necessary upgrades to the exit route, leaving passengers to bear the brunt of the chaos. The lack of a proper system to regulate vehicle movement has led to verbal spats between passengers and parking attendants, who are often rude and uncooperative.

