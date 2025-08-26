Guwahati: AIUDF slams government over soaring prices of essential commodities

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has launched a scathing attack on the Assam government accusing it of pushing the common people to the brink with steep price hikes in essential commodities.

In a statement, AIUDF’s organizational general secretary and Dalgaon MLA, Mazibur Rahman, alleged that the government has “completely handed over the markets to traders while ordinary citizens are reeling under skyrocketing costs..”

Rahman pointed out that in the last 15-20 days, the prices of essential goods have risen at an “unprecedented” rate. “The price of mustard oil has crossed Rs 200 per litre, pulses have gone beyond Rs 100 per kg, and common rice now costs around Rs 50 per kg. Onion is selling at Rs 45 per kg, while joha rice has shot up from Rs 100 to Rs 175 per kg. Even a plate of eggs now costs Rs 200, and the prices of flour has also increased,” he said.

He further alleged that despite the presence of the district administration and the Food and Civil Supplies Department, no action has been taken to check the rise in food prices. “The government is more interested in laying red carpets for corporate houses like Adani and Ambani while ordinary people are left to suffer,” Rahman remarked.

