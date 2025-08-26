Guwahati: Vegetable prices soar in city as floods disrupt supply

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A plate of vegetables is turning into a luxury for households in Guwahati, with prices of essentials nearly doubling in just a few weeks. Heavy rains and floods have crippled supplies from Assam’s key farming districts and neighbouring states, leaving markets in the city struggling with shortages.

At Uzan Bazar, Beltola, Fancy Bazar and Ganeshguri the city’s busiest hubs tomatoes are retailing at Rs 80–100 per kg, up from Rs 40 in July. Green chilies have spiked to Rs 200 per kg, while brinjal, lady’s finger, cabbage and cauliflower are selling at Rs 60–70 per kg. Even onions, a daily staple, have touched Rs 80–100 per kg, against a wholesale price of Rs 50.

“Most vegetables come from Nalbari, Barpeta and parts of Meghalaya. Continuous rains have ruined farmland and restricted truck movement. Naturally, prices are going up,” said a Beltola market vendor. Another trader in Ganeshguri added that supplies of cabbage and cauliflower from Shillong have halted in recent days, fuelling the rise.

Wholesale data reflect the sharp escalation—pointed gourd has jumped from Rs 160 to Rs 220 per kg, capsicum from Rs 170 to Rs 200, while carrots and bottle gourd now cost Rs 80. Cucumbers are selling at Rs 50 and ginger at Rs 80. Traders caution that the situation may worsen. “There is little chance of prices coming down soon. Floods have damaged crops, and supplies remain tight,” said a wholesaler in Ganeshguri. Retailers expect relief only by September, once new harvests reach markets.

Experts warn that Guwahati’s recurring price shocks highlight the absence of robust storage facilities, transport infrastructure and resilient supply chains. Until such systems are in place, residents will have to endure inflated kitchen budgets whenever floods strike.

