Guwahati: AJYCP, 25 groups demand fair, transparent probe for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), along with 25 affiliated ethnic and student organizations, staged a massive protest march on Tuesday in Guwahati, demanding a transparent and fair investigation into cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death.

The rally began from Veterinary Field in Khanapara and proceeded towards Beltola amid tight security.

Even after 47 days since the artiste’s untimely death, the people of Assam continue to express their anguish and frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation. The joint protest, decided during a meeting held on October 26, followed a series of online and street movements seeking justice for the singer. In a press statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayon, along with leaders of the participating ethnic groups, criticized the government for failing to uncover the real cause of Zubeen Garg’s death. They alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) could not conduct a timely inquiry in Singapore, resulting in gaps in the investigation.

The organizations further accused the ruling BJP of politicizing Zubeen Garg’s death and urged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take responsibility for the government’s inaction. They warned that if justice was not served soon, the Chief Minister should resign.

The protest resonated with slogans such as “Justice for Zubeen Garg,” “Stop politicizing Zubeen Garg,” and “Build the great Assam of Zubeen Garg’s dreams.”

The participating organizations included prominent student bodies such as the All Moran Students’ Union, Motok Yuva Chatra Parishad, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union, All Assam Chutiya Students’ Union, All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union, All Dimasa Students’ Union, and All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Union, among others.

The AJYCP has also hinted that if the government fails to provide satisfactory updates soon, statewide demonstrations may follow in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death case: Three depose before judicial commission