Zubeen Garg death case: Three depose before judicial commission

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following a post by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, in which he stated that full cooperation should be extended to the one-man judicial commission probing beloved singer Zubeen Garg’s death, three individuals appeared before the commission and gave their testimonies on Tuesday.

The CM had posted that the government’s decision to constitute a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of Zubeen Garg is a right one and a landmark step in the pursuit of justice.

He appealed to the people to extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings of the Commission to ensure that every fact is brought to light and justice is served in the most transparent and impartial manner.

On Tuesday, Dulu Ahmed, Luit Kumar Barman and an advocate deposed before the one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the circumstances surrounding Assam’s legendary icon Zubeen Garg’s death. They submitted affidavits of their testimony.

Significantly, Dulu Ahmed, a politician, had gone to Singapore to file a case related to the death of Zubeen Garg there. Ahmed had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as an independent candidate from the Barpeta constituency.

Although the commission officially started the process to accept the testimonies of any individual, authority or institution connected with the incident on Monday, not a single person turned up to give any sort of testimony at the office of the judicial commission set up at the Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board’s office in Chandmari.

The deposition by three people today marks the first step by the commission towards uncovering the actual circumstances leading to the death of singing legend Zubeen Garg, as mandated by the state government.

