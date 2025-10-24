Assam: AASU takes out ‘Nyay Samadol’ seeking justice for Zubeen, criticizes BJP move

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Thursday took out 'Nyay Samadol' at all district headquarters in the state, including Guwahati. Thousands were witnessed participating in the processions, displaying placards that read 'Justice for Zubeen Garg', 'Hold a watertight investigation', 'Punish the guilty' and other demands.

The thousands-strong procession in Guwahati, organized by All Kamrup (Metro) District AASU and All Kamrup District AASU units, was led by AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya, president Utpal Sarma and other senior leaders.

Talking to the media during the 'Nyay Samadol' in Guwahati, AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "One month has passed since the demise of our beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Every Zubeen fan has a single demand - that Zubeen Garg should get justice. The SIT investigation should be watertight, and the charge sheet submitted before the court should be strong. Otherwise, the guilty may escape through loopholes in the legal system. The guilty should be meted out exemplary punishment; only then will Zubeen get justice. Until then, our movement for justice will continue. Replies should be provided to every question raised. People should know under what circumstances and whose negligence led to Zubeen's untimely death."

From Wednesday, the state BJP has also launched a 'Nyay Yatra', demanding a speedy investigation into Zubeen's death. Utpal Sarma sharply criticized the BJP's 'Nyay Yatra', saying, "This is really laughable. The BJP says that a double-engine government is in place, with BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state. They should give answers to two questions - against whom are they agitating, and from whom are they seeking justice? They are creating a narrative that the judiciary will provide justice. But we are not ignorant folk. Everybody knows that the judiciary will deliver justice, but it will be possible only when a strong charge sheet is submitted in the court. Now, the SIT should submit a charge sheet with all the evidence, as well as statements from the witnesses."

In the meantime, Samujjal said that nothing is achieved in Assam without an agitation by the people. He stressed that both the ruling and opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics over Zubeen's death.

