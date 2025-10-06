Guwahati: AJYCP organizes Adya Shraddha of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Sunday organized a statewide Adya Shraddha to publicly in honour of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

In a statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that the memorial began with an all-faith prayer service, followed by Naam Prasanga and Diha Naam sessions, among other traditional programmes. The AJYCP’s district and local units organized the ceremonies at public venues across Assam, turning the day into a unified expression of collective mourning and remembrance.

To mark the occasion, highways and public spaces throughout the state were adorned with portraits of Zubeen Garg, celebrating his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The AJYCP leaders further stated that the people of Assam have yet to come to terms with the artiste’s passing, describing his death as an “unacceptable loss” for every Assamese. They reaffirmed that the AJYCP would not rest until justice is delivered in the case surrounding his death.

Expressing concern over the current pace of investigation, the leaders said that the people of Assam are closely monitoring the actions of the state government. Referring to recent developments involving the SIT (Special Investigation Team), they warned that the path to justice must not be clouded by secrecy or procedural delay.

The AJYCP also urged the judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia to expedite its proceedings to ensure timely justice.

