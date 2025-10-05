‘Roi Roi Binale’ to feature Zubeen Garg’s original voice as a Tribute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan announced that his upcoming film Roi Roi Binale would feature the original voice recordings of the music legend, Zubeen Garg, marking a deeply emotional tribute to the beloved artiste.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bhuyan confirmed that “no other person’s voice will be used for Zubeen’s on-screen performance.” He said the production team had taken special care to retain the singer’s authentic voice, ensuring his final artistic presence remained pure and unaltered.

Explaining the film’s technical process, Bhuyan revealed that AI technology would be selectively used to enhance the sound quality without compromising Zubeen’s signature tone. “Any portions of the voice that have problems will be supplemented using AI technology,” the director stated. “This hybrid technique has been carefully planned to preserve the purity of Zubeen’s voice while improving clarity where needed.”

Beyond the creative details, Bhuyan made a strong appeal for protecting Zubeen Garg’s artistic and moral legacy. He stressed that the singer’s music should never be used for political purposes and emphasized the importance of ensuring proper royalties. “Each of Zubeen’s songs must receive royalty from his wife, Garima Saikia Garg,” he asserted, underscoring the need for ethical and legal respect toward the artiste’s work. Bhuyan also addressed growing public concerns surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, raising pointed questions directed at Shekhar Goswami, a close associate of the singer. “Shekhar Goswami had time to speak to the media but not to visit Garima Garg’s residence,” Bhuyan said. “Why did he not contact her even once, despite bringing Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore on the 21st September? If he knew that Zubeen was poisoned, why didn’t he try to save him?”

Calling for accountability and transparency, Bhuyan urged authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. “Zubeen must get justice,” he declared. “Those who took him to Singapore, failed to provide proper medical care and pushed him towards death must be punished.” With Roi Roi Binale set for release soon, the film stands not only as a cinematic tribute but also as a powerful call to honour the enduring legacy of one of Assam’s most cherished musical icons — ensuring that Zubeen Garg’s voice continues to echo in the hearts of millions, unaltered and unforgettable.

