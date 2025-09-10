Guwahati: AKRSU demands apology from BTR CEM over ST status remark

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) on Tuesday staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati, condemning Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro over his alleged remarks on the Koch-Rajbongshi community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

According to AKRSU, Boro had stated that the community did not require ST status since it already enjoys Other Backward Class (OBC) recognition. Terming the statement “irresponsible” and “anti-Koch-Rajbongshi,” the student body said such comments belittle the community’s decades-long struggle for constitutional recognition.

The union recalled that successive governments, including the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, had assured ST status to the Koch-Rajbongshi people, but the promises remain unfulfilled. Thousands from the community, it said, had sacrificed their lives, faced imprisonment, and endured hardships for the cause.

